GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

