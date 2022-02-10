GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,563 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,225,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE FCF opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

