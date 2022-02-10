GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 44,277 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 509,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,088 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 54.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 186,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $433.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.09.

JNCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

