Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 27,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 711% from the average daily volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.
About Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)
