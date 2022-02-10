Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 27,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 711% from the average daily volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

