GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 126,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,185,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $572.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 2.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

