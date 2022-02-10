Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $167.46. 3,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 149,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.