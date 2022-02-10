GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

GP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 12,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

