Green Plains (GPRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GPRE stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

