Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of GPR stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$113.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.47.
About Great Panther Mining
