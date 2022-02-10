Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GPR stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$113.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.47.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

