Great Elm Group (GEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.21.
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.