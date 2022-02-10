Great Elm Group (GEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 8,312.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Great Elm Group worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

