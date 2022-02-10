GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Up 2.1%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.65). 410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.75. The company has a market capitalization of £51.76 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00.
GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)
