GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Up 2.1%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.65). 410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.75. The company has a market capitalization of £51.76 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00.

Get GRC International Group alerts:

GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.