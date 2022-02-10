Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.04

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and traded as low as $30.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 6,358,173 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)
