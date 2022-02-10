Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.04

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and traded as low as $30.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 6,358,173 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

