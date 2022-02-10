Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.34 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $502.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

