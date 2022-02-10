Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

