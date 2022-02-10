Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.