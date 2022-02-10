GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.52

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 58054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GrafTech International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 539.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 105,918 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 623,556 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

