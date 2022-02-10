Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Up 42.5% Over Last Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $538,784.26 and $220,803.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars.

