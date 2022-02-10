Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 16.3% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 612,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,864 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 70.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 595,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 122.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

