Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 55,005 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials stock opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.