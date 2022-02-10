Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 91,868 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,868 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

