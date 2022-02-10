Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 273,347 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,347 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.