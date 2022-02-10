Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $21,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 138.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after buying an additional 130,043 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.