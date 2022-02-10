Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 244,686 Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,222,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
