Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 28,579 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $211.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.