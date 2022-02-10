Golden State Equity Partners Sells 775 Shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 7.24% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGS stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

