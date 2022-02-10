Golden State Equity Partners Sells 114 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.