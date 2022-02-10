Golden State Equity Partners Sells 114 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

