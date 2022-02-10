Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 388.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 99,821 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.82 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05.

