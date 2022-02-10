Golden State Equity Partners Has $350,000 Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,550,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

