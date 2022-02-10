Golden State Equity Partners Has $319,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Newmont were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

NEM opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.28.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

