Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in TPI Composites were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 104,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in TPI Composites by 51.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 13,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 72.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 364,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

Shares of TPIC opened at $11.14 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $412.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.