Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 136.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 326,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,206,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 584,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,630,000 after buying an additional 88,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $233.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

