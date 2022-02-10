Golden State Equity Partners Buys 373 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,668,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $171.21 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

