Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.