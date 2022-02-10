GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Given New C$4.10 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GLGDF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 67,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

About GoGold Resources

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

