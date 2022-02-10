GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Given New C$4.10 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GLGDF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 67,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.07.
About GoGold Resources
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoGold Resources (GLGDF)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.