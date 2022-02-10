Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Financial Survey

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Glory Star New Media Group and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.35%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $123.76 million 0.59 $29.28 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 33.38

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Glory Star New Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.