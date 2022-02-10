Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.02. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 81,419 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at $2,037,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

