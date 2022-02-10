Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.02. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 81,419 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.
Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Maritime (GLBS)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.