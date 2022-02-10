Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.40

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.40 and last traded at $108.21, with a volume of 5912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.24.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.