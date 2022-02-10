Glazer Capital LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 249,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGUU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,893,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,629,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,575,000.

Shares of ARGUU stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. Argus Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

