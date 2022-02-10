Glazer Capital LLC Sells 201,893 Shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,893 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 284,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 197,510 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 595,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GIIXU stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

