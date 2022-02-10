Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.96% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.4% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 54.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

