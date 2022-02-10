Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter worth $54,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter worth $299,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter worth $367,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter worth $721,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

