Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter valued at $299,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter valued at $721,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

