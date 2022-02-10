Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCR opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

