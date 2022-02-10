Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158,014 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRSRU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

