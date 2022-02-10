Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,424 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTKU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 423,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 61,488 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 73.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 36.4% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 655,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

