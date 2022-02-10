Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 361.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,583 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.1% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 757,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.