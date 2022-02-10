GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,629.03 ($22.03) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,619.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,517.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a market cap of £81.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

