Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

GAIN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,638. The company has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

