Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.740-$2.780 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. 362,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $100.71.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.