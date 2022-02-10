Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,272,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $47,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

